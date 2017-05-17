Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — Putin

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. The United States has been developing political schizophrenia, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said commenting on media reports about US President Donald Trump revealing some classified information at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"At the same time, we see that the United States has been developing political schizophrenia, this is the only thing I can think of when I hear allegations saying that the president has revealed some secrets to Lavrov," Putin said at a press conference following his talks with Italian prime minister.

The Russian leader also said that he had discussed this topic with Lavrov earlier on Wednesday and had jokingly pointed to the need to reprimand the top diplomat "for not sharing these secrets."

"I will have to reprimand him because he shared these secrets neither with me nor with the Russian secret services which is very inappropriate on his part," Putin joked.