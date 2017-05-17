Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 17, 14:55 UTC+3

"This is the only thing I can think of when I hear allegations saying that the president has revealed some secrets to Lavrov," Putin said

Share
1 pages in this article
US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. The United States has been developing political schizophrenia, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said commenting on media reports about US President Donald Trump revealing some classified information at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Read also

Putin says Russia wants to build good relations with US

"At the same time, we see that the United States has been developing political schizophrenia, this is the only thing I can think of when I hear allegations saying that the president has revealed some secrets to Lavrov," Putin said at a press conference following his talks with Italian prime minister.

The Russian leader also said that he had discussed this topic with Lavrov earlier on Wednesday and had jokingly pointed to the need to reprimand the top diplomat "for not sharing these secrets."

"I will have to reprimand him because he shared these secrets neither with me nor with the Russian secret services which is very inappropriate on his part," Putin joked.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to display weapons used in Syria at arms show in Peru
2
Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talks
3
Vladimir Putin: We are strong because we are right
4
Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — Putin
5
Press review: Deep State's crusade against Trump and Kiev's expanding blacklist
6
German foreign ministry concerned over Ukrainian sanctions on Russia
7
Total ban of Russian web sites to cost Ukraine $1 billion — expert
TOP STORIES
Реклама