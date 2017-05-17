Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talks

Italian premier calls for Russia-EU open dialogueWorld May 17, 15:30
SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide a transcript of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US President Donald Trump, if the US administration is not against this, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Putin made this statement after the Russian-Italian talks, commenting on the reports that Trump had allegedly shared secret data with Lavrov.
"If the US administration considers it possible, we are ready to submit a transcript of Lavrov’s talk with Trump to the US Senate and Congress, if, of course, the US administration would want this," Putin said.