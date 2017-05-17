Back to Main page
Russia ready to provide transcript of Lavrov-Trump talks

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 17, 15:02 UTC+3

If the US administration considers it possible, Moscow will submit a transcript of Lavrov’s talks with Trump to the US, Putin said

US President Donald Trump, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russia's Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak at the White House

US President Donald Trump, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russia's Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak at the White House

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Read also

Trump and Lavrov meeting round-up

SOCHI, May 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide a transcript of talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US President Donald Trump, if the US administration is not against this, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin made this statement after the Russian-Italian talks, commenting on the reports that Trump had allegedly shared secret data with Lavrov. 

"If the US administration considers it possible, we are ready to submit a transcript of Lavrov’s talk with Trump to the US Senate and Congress, if, of course, the US administration would want this," Putin said.

Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy
