Russian senator says preparations underway in US to impeach Trump

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Some circles in the US have been making every possible effort to prevent Russian-US relations from improving after Trump’s election win, and to pave the way for his impeachment, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich told reporters on Thursday.

"Is there any chance for Russian-US relations to improve during Trump’s presidency? I am not sure. Even if there is a chance, it tends to zero," Klintsevich’s press service quoted him as saying.

"However, there are some circles in the United States that have been making every possible effort to prevent Russian-US relations from improving. They are not willing to take chances so they will stop at nothing. One has to be blind not to see that they actually have been paving the way for the president’s impeachment," the Russian senator added.

According to Klintsevich, the US establishment and the media have been carrying out a bullying campaign against Trump because he doesn’t suit them mentally.

"The current US president really differs from others - he has emotional, unpredictable ways, and his decisions are often based on simple human feelings, which is against the US tradition, so the country’s elite still can’t understand what course the president is going to pursue. It concerns, first and foremost, the United States’ foreign policy which for years has been tailored to counter our country, no matter if it is the Soviet Union or Russia. As they say, nothing personal, just business related to the military industrial complex and services affiliated with it," Klintsevich said.

The Russian senator pointed out that he did not mean to make any assessments in relation to the new US president’s activities, particularly because his attitude towards Russia "still remains a mystery." "But one way or another, the hype in the United states which surrounds Trump has been seriously affecting the global situation so we have every right to express our opinion," Klintsevich added commenting on Trump’s statement in which he said that "no politician in history...has been treated more unfairly."