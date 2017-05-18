Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senator says preparations underway in US to impeach Trump

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 18, 14:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the senator, the US establishment and the media have been carrying out a bullying campaign against Trump because he doesn’t suit them mentally

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Some circles in the US have been making every possible effort to prevent Russian-US relations from improving after Trump’s election win, and to pave the way for his impeachment, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Committee for Defense and Security Frants Klintsevich told reporters on Thursday.

Read also
US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Trump 'leaking secrets' to Lavrov shows US plagued by political schizophrenia — Putin

"Is there any chance for Russian-US relations to improve during Trump’s presidency? I am not sure. Even if there is a chance, it tends to zero," Klintsevich’s press service quoted him as saying.

"However, there are some circles in the United States that have been making every possible effort to prevent Russian-US relations from improving. They are not willing to take chances so they will stop at nothing. One has to be blind not to see that they actually have been paving the way for the president’s impeachment," the Russian senator added.

According to Klintsevich, the US establishment and the media have been carrying out a bullying campaign against Trump because he doesn’t suit them mentally.

Read also

Russian top diplomat says Trump team members are 'people of action'

"The current US president really differs from others - he has emotional, unpredictable ways, and his decisions are often based on simple human feelings, which is against the US tradition, so the country’s elite still can’t understand what course the president is going to pursue. It concerns, first and foremost, the United States’ foreign policy which for years has been tailored to counter our country, no matter if it is the Soviet Union or Russia. As they say, nothing personal, just business related to the military industrial complex and services affiliated with it," Klintsevich said.

The Russian senator pointed out that he did not mean to make any assessments in relation to the new US president’s activities, particularly because his attitude towards Russia "still remains a mystery." "But one way or another, the hype in the United states which surrounds Trump has been seriously affecting the global situation so we have every right to express our opinion," Klintsevich added commenting on Trump’s statement in which he said that "no politician in history...has been treated more unfairly."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator says preparations underway in US to impeach Trump
2
Russia starts forming air assault battalion in Crimea
3
Investment in Russian economy moves into positive territory — PM Medvedev
4
Syria and Israel to participate in International Army Games for first time
5
Kiev court refuses to subpoena ex-President Yanukovich via Russia’s Justice Ministry
6
Press review: Switzerland’s 'sanctions' neutrality and 'Made in Russia' global ambitions
7
Russian defense company awaits final go-ahead to test unmanned armored vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама