Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 18:34 UTC+3

“This is some sort of hysteria, you just can’t get over! Do you need some sort of medication? Does anyone here have a pill? Get them a pill, I mean honestly!” Putin said

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency

ST PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has jokingly offered that the United States take "an anti-hysteria pill" in the wake of Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak’s alleged contacts with US President Donald Trump’s transition team, he told a panel discussion at the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday. 

"What else does he have to do? Does he have to visit certain places and afterwards get sacked for these visits?" Putin said with indignation, emphasizing that Kislyak was doing his job.

"Have you all lost your minds? That is diplomatic service! I saw that Trump had dismissed his adviser since the latter had been negotiating something with someone," he noted. "I’ll tell you [those who hold the opposite view and won’t believe me] this, I knew nothing about it. Who were they meeting with? What were they talking about? Absolutely nothing, nada, zero."

Putin said that diplomats have to be aware of how to build relations.

"Well, don’t they have to think of how to build the relations? Nothing actually, just zero," he added.

Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
