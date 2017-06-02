Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'

ST PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has jokingly offered that the United States take "an anti-hysteria pill" in the wake of Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak’s alleged contacts with US President Donald Trump’s transition team, he told a panel discussion at the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

“This is some sort of hysteria, you just can’t get over!” Do you need some sort of medication? Does anyone here have a pill? Get them a pill, I mean honestly!” Putin asked the audience, responding to a question on whether Russian diplomats had contacts with Trump’s staff about easing sanctions against Russia.

The Russian president guaranteed that there had not been any agreements between Kislyak and the Trump officials.

"My answer is no! No accords… We did not even have time to start any negotiations," he noted, emphasizing that the uproar around Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak’s work in the United States "has been a great surprise to him."

"That’s baloney! I wonder where those people who are circulating this information came from. Well, it’s an utter disaster," Putin added, saying that accusations against the Russian diplomat were totally groundless.

"Has the ambassador met someone? And what is he supposed to do? That’s his job and that’s how he makes a living. He is supposed to hold meetings, discuss current affairs and reach agreements," he explained.

"What else does he have to do? Does he have to visit certain places and afterwards get sacked for these visits?" Putin said with indignation, emphasizing that Kislyak was doing his job.

"Have you all lost your minds? That is diplomatic service! I saw that Trump had dismissed his adviser since the latter had been negotiating something with someone," he noted. "I’ll tell you [those who hold the opposite view and won’t believe me] this, I knew nothing about it. Who were they meeting with? What were they talking about? Absolutely nothing, nada, zero."

Putin said that diplomats have to be aware of how to build relations.

"Well, don’t they have to think of how to build the relations? Nothing actually, just zero," he added.