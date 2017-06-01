Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Diplomat slams accusations against Russia's ambassador to US as bullying

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 01, 15:28 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

According to Zakharova, the accusations against Russia's ambassador undermine confidence in the US media

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak

Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak

© AP Foto/Cliff Owen

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. The American media’s accusations against Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak are nothing but "bullying" and "information trash", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Thursday.

Read also

Diplomat comments on Trump’s son-in-law contacts with Russian ambassador to US

Tefft confirms Huntsman may soon replace him as US ambassador to Russia

Putin blasts attempts to restrict Russian ambassador's contacts with US politicians

Russian diplomat notes appointment of new US ambassador is routine practice

Russia to welcome any US ambassador willing to mend dialogue, Kremlin says

Top diplomat slams allegations involving Russian ambassador to US as 'witch-hunt'

Lavrov: US confirms Russian ambassador routinely wiretapped

Kremlin not surprised by media reports on eavesdropping on Russian ambassador to US

"This is just bullying, like attempts to intimidate people made by some street gang," she said. "Calling the Russian ambassador a spy who recruits the US politicians is nothing but madness and information trash," Zakharova added.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat pointed out that the US media were extremely influential both inside the country and abroad. According to Zakharova, the accusations against the Russian ambassador undermine the confidence in the US media.

"The false stories that they tell about him are a disgrace for them," she added.

In early March, CNN reported earlier that the US secret services considered Russian Ambassador to Washington Sergei Kislyak to be "a top spy".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
2
Putin says Russia has to respond to other countries’ military potential buildup
3
New MC-21 jet: Russia’s first step on aircraft market
4
Moscow may demand US compensation for confiscating Russian diplomatic compounds
5
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
6
Russian Olympic chief says suspension of athletes may cause rift in Olympic movement
7
Russia’s cutting-edge fighter jet to enter service this year
TOP STORIES
Реклама