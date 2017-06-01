Diplomat slams accusations against Russia's ambassador to US as bullying

ST. PETERSBURG, June 1. /TASS/. The American media’s accusations against Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak are nothing but "bullying" and "information trash", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Thursday.

"This is just bullying, like attempts to intimidate people made by some street gang," she said. "Calling the Russian ambassador a spy who recruits the US politicians is nothing but madness and information trash," Zakharova added.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat pointed out that the US media were extremely influential both inside the country and abroad. According to Zakharova, the accusations against the Russian ambassador undermine the confidence in the US media.

"The false stories that they tell about him are a disgrace for them," she added.

In early March, CNN reported earlier that the US secret services considered Russian Ambassador to Washington Sergei Kislyak to be "a top spy".