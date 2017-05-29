Back to Main page
Tefft confirms Huntsman may soon replace him as US ambassador to Russia

World
May 29, 12:17 UTC+3

John Tefft has been serving as the US Ambassador to Russia since November 2014

PSKOV, May 29. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Tefft, whose term expires this autumn, confirmed on Monday that former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman may soon replace him.

"We are waiting for Huntsman," Tefft told reporters on the sidelines of the Fort Ross Dialogue, a forum on US-Russian relations.

"I promised I would be here for three years and I will serve my country for three years here," he said.

Media reports said in March that Jon Huntsman had accepted President Donald Trump’s offer to be envoy to Russia. John Tefft has been serving as the US Ambassador to Russia since November 2014.

