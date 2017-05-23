Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Senior Russian MP says too early to speak of thaw in Russia-US ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 2:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

However, a dialog continues, and it is an active dialog, said Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko

© Russian Federation Council press service/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russia and the US are engaged in an active dialog, but yet it is too early to speak of a thaw in relations between them, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in an interview with the Izvestia daily on Monday.

"It is still early to speak of a thaw in relations of Russia and the US. However, a dialog continues, and it is an active dialog," she said when asked to comment on an agreement to set up a Russian-American group to mend bilateral relations.

"An agreement to set up a joint working group, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow, a visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Washington, an upcoming meeting of the two countries’ presidents at the G20 summit in Hamburg - these all are certainly encouraging signals," the speaker believes.

Matviyenko believes a host of problems have built up in the world that cannot be settled without an open and equal dialog of Moscow and Washington, without their achieving mutual agreements.

"Coming first is fight against international terrorism, the settlement of the situation in Syria, in the Middle East and in other ‘trouble spots’," she noted.

She also marked as topical issues of fight against the proliferation of nuclear weapons, cooperation on space, preservation of the environment. "Generally, Russia and the US have basis for cooperation. Now it’s all about good will of the American side," Matviyenko said.

She said that a sizable part of the US establishment remained opposed to an improvement in ties with Russia. "And their influence is rather big, it has its effect on actions of the White House, we see this. Donald Trump is simply hands-tied," the speaker summed up.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Valentina Matviyenko
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Black Sea Fleet’s missile destroyer to join Russian Navy’s Mediterranean task force
2
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
3
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
4
Finance Ministry to delay using Reserve Fund as much as possible
5
Russia-India drills to involve Army, Navy and Air Force for first time
6
Russia cancels Victory Day air parade over Red Square
7
Moscow urges WTO to investigate Ukraine's sanctions against Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама