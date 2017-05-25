Back to Main page
Diplomat blasts CNN’s media blitz against Russia's US envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 16:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Maria Zakharova stressed that CNN’s actions were aimed at "discrediting the activity of the chief of Russia’s diplomatic mission"

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. CNN’s ongoing smear campaign against Russia’s Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak is part of a deliberate editorial policy by the TV channel, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Lately, it has become a tradition and a trend for people working at the CNN TV channel - correspondents, anchors and analysts - to accuse Russia’s Ambassador to the US Mr. Kislyak of completely absurd steps," Zakharova told reporters.

