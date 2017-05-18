Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian senator says Trump facing information war

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 18, 19:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Russian senator, this is being done in order to impeach the president

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Kremlin mum on prospects of Russia-US ties should Trump be impeached

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has been facing an information war, as he does not fit in the traditional establishment, Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Interim Commission on Information Policy Alexei Pushkov said.

"President Trump has been facing an information war declared against him by the so-called mainstream media," Pushkov said at a meeting with a group of ambassadors from the Latin American and Caribbean countries.

According to the Russian senator, this is being done in order to impeach the president. "Their goal is either to impeach Trump or limit his freedom of manoeuvre, bind him hand and foot," Pushkov noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator says Trump facing information war
2
Kremlin mum on prospects of Russia-US ties should Trump be impeached
3
Moscow, Washington continue looking for common ground — security chief
4
Russia starts forming air assault battalion in Crimea
5
Diplomat slams US State Department’s report on Assad regime crimes as unfounded
6
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
7
Russia’s ‘Red Machine’ past Czechs 3-0 to 2017 IIHF World Championship’s semis
TOP STORIES
Реклама