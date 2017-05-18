Russian senator says Trump facing information war

Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times SquareWorld May 18, 20:30
MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has been facing an information war, as he does not fit in the traditional establishment, Chairman of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Interim Commission on Information Policy Alexei Pushkov said.
"President Trump has been facing an information war declared against him by the so-called mainstream media," Pushkov said at a meeting with a group of ambassadors from the Latin American and Caribbean countries.
According to the Russian senator, this is being done in order to impeach the president. "Their goal is either to impeach Trump or limit his freedom of manoeuvre, bind him hand and foot," Pushkov noted.