Trump defends right to share facts about war on terror with Russia

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that as head of state he had the absolute right to share information with Russia. He added that the information would facilitate the fight against terrorism, particularly with the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS and terrorism," the US president added.

By this tweet, Trump commented on media reports accusing him of revealing classified information at his recent meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak.

The Washington Post said earlier that "President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former US officials, who said Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State."

