Moscow dismisses reports Trump revealed secret information to Russia as political pressure

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 16, 14:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the Washington Post did not provide evidence to back up allegations about some classified information revelation

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, US President Donald Trump and Russia's Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, US President Donald Trump and Russia's Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The Washington Post’s report saying that US President Donald Trump had revealed classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their White House meeting is part of the political pressure that the Trump administration has been facing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"It is part of the campaign which began before the US presidential election and has been going on since then," she said in an interview with the Russian Kommersant FM radio station. "This is another attempt to exert pressure on the new US administration and make deals related to various political appointments and lobbying. We can’t even say now that the media are biased because they are openly fulfilling a political order," the Russian diplomat added.

According to Zakharova, the Washington Post did not provide evidence to back up allegations about some classified information revelation. "The article mentions no evidence, it is based on information received from some sources. Actually, there is a typical pattern concerning the way that such articles come out and the response that they get," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed out.

The Washington Post said earlier that "President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former US officials, who said Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State."

Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
