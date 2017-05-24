We are wide awake, says Russian defense minister about US threat from space

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has told the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) that the Russian military kept a close watch on US threats from space.

"I can tell you that we are wide awake," he said, when asked if Russia’s Aerospace Force was capable of effectively countering the US threat from space.

Shoigu promised to brief the senators on the details behind closed doors.