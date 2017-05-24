Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

We are wide awake, says Russian defense minister about US threat from space

Military & Defense
May 24, 13:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

© Olga Balashova/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has told the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) that the Russian military kept a close watch on US threats from space.

"I can tell you that we are wide awake," he said, when asked if Russia’s Aerospace Force was capable of effectively countering the US threat from space.

Shoigu promised to brief the senators on the details behind closed doors.

Read also

Russia starts developing national space threat warning system

Russia’s electronic warfare systems can protect from space threats - manufacturer

Russian envoy says US advanced weaponry deployment in outer space threatens security

US blocks Russia’s draft resolution on non-deployment of arms in space — diplomat

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Shoigu
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
12
Russia's Baltic fleet in photos
21
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
2
We are wide awake, says Russian defense minister about US threat from space
3
Russian Navy to get seven advanced nuclear submarines by 2021
4
Russia’s fifth-generation fighter jets to start arriving for troops in 2019
5
Press review: Manchester terror attack's call to arms and US' push for Assad's ouster
6
Defense minister wants more people to see NATO's activities at Russia’s borders
7
Russia, US discuss Syrian conflict in round-the-clock mode — defense minister
TOP STORIES
Реклама