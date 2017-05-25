Back to Main page
Diplomat slams US words on Russia’s alleged interference in European polls as ‘nonsense’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 9:16 UTC+3

On May 23, a senior US official told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Russia is meddling in elections "all across Europe"

Director of US National Intelligence Dan Coats

Director of US National Intelligence Dan Coats

© AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

ZAVIDOVO /Tver Region/, May 25. /TASS/. Moscow considers allegations of Director of US National Intelligence Dan Coats on Russia’s interference in elections "all across Europe" as nonsense, Russian president’s special envoy for international cooperation in information security, Andrey Krutskikh, said.

"That’s nonsense, let me put it bluntly," Krutskikh, who is also ambassador-at-large, said on the sidelines of the international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues. "Intelligence should deal with intelligence, it should not interfere or take part in domestic intrigues," he said.

On May 23, Coats told the Senate Armed Services Committee that Russia is meddling in elections "all across Europe."

"There really is a consensus that Russia has meddled in our election process…Germany is facing the same thing. The UK is experiencing the same thing with an election coming up we see this kind of thing all across Europe," he said.

