Kremlin advises to beware of anonymous sources on US election ‘conspiracy theories’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 20, 14:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Dmitry Peskov has advised the public to seriously doubt claims of a so-called Russian strategy for allegedly meddling in US elections
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has advised the public to seriously doubt claims of a so-called Russian strategy for allegedly meddling in US elections by unknown media sources.

"Seven anonymous sources aren’t worth a single genuine one. Since seven anonymous sources are cited, this kind of information should be treated accordingly," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters on Thursday.

Peskov admitted that he knew nothing about the details in media reports saying that the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies (RISS) allegedly developed a strategy for Moscow to supposedly interfere in US elections.

The institute’s Director, Mikhail Fradkov, likewise rejected a Reuters report on the issue in a statement obtained by TASS on Thursday. "Looks like the authors of this scheme failed to make their conspiracy theories measure up to genuine reality, as they got carried away with their imagination trying to once again sidetrack the public with this issue," Fradkov said, adding that the public’s interest in this is waning.

