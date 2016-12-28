Diplomat says US administration condones its failure at elections by Russian cyberattacks

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. US Administration, speaking about a Russian cyber threat, offers excuses for its candidate’s failure at the presidential election, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Frankly speaking, we are already tired of lies about ‘Russian hackers’ pouring from the topmost level in the United States," Zakharova said.

"Six months ago, Barack Obama’s administration injected this disinformation as was eager to play into the desirable candidate’s hands at the November presidential election. Failing to reach the desired goal, it offers excuses for its own failure and with double force takes it out on the Russian-US relations."