Diplomat says US administration condones its failure at elections by Russian cyberattacks

Diplomat says US administration condones its failure at elections by Russian cyberattacksRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 20:31
Trump urges Israel to stay strong and wait for his inaugurationWorld December 28, 20:07
Russia's embassy in Damascus comes under terrorist shelling twice over dayWorld December 28, 19:02
Data retrieval from second Tu-154 black box is in progress — sourceWorld December 28, 18:33
Renowned TV anchor says Russia’s first ecological channel to go on air in 2017Society & Culture December 28, 18:17
Ukrainian president intends to visit US and meet with TrumpWorld December 28, 17:53
Experts on what's in store for Russia's economy in 2017Business & Economy December 28, 17:44
Putin says no one can create unsolvable problems for RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 16:45
Russia has no new recordings from Polish presidential plane’s cockpit, embassy saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 28, 16:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. US Administration, speaking about a Russian cyber threat, offers excuses for its candidate’s failure at the presidential election, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Frankly speaking, we are already tired of lies about ‘Russian hackers’ pouring from the topmost level in the United States," Zakharova said.
"Six months ago, Barack Obama’s administration injected this disinformation as was eager to play into the desirable candidate’s hands at the November presidential election. Failing to reach the desired goal, it offers excuses for its own failure and with double force takes it out on the Russian-US relations."