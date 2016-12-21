Kremlin spokesman points to skyrocketing anti-Russia rhetoric during US elections

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Talking about US President-Elect Donald Trump being "Putin’s man" is of the "perfect non-constructivism", Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Mir TV channel. According to him, the range of anti-Russian rhetoric during the US election campaign had soared to such unprecedented levels that the Kremlin staff started joking that Putin seemed to be participating in the US presidential election.

"You know, this is totally absurd. This is nonsense," the Kremlin spokesman said. "It is absurd to call him (Trump) Putin’s man only because he says he is ready to contact Putin in order to solve problems. This is an example of absolute non-constructivism, even the perfect non-constructivism," Peskov added.

According to him, the US employed all available resources during the presidential race and "didn’t shy away from spreading Russophobic sentiment." "Russophobia has been a constant companion of the US elections for the past ten years, every time we see that election campaigns gear up, they are accompanied by outbreaks of Russophobia," Peskov said. "This time, Russophobia ran the election campaign. In fact, it is not an exaggeration to say that Putin was a full party to the election campaign," the presidential spokesman noted.

In his opinion, this shows the continuing attempts to demonize Russia and "replace real talks on economic and security problems facing the US by pointing a finger at Russia." "It is far easier to distract people by stirring up all this hype and presenting Putin and Russia as the ultimate evil," Peskov said.

He also said that "Trump is a person not connected with the traditional political elites of the United States. "We know that from the very start these elites have been rejecting him," the Kremlin spokesman noted adding that no one really believed that Trump would win the election. In Peskov’s opinion, the US president-elect "has far less blinkers on" and "conducts more freely" than the US political elites. Trump’s approach towards solving problems is non-typical, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"However, on the other hand, judging from his life experience and his accomplishments in business, one could say that he is a successful person. That is the basis of his being out of the box which helps him achieve success," Peskov concluded.