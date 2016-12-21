Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin spokesman points to skyrocketing anti-Russia rhetoric during US elections

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 18:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"It is not an exaggeration to say that Putin was a full party to the election campaign," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
1 pages in this article
© Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Talking about US President-Elect Donald Trump being "Putin’s man" is of the "perfect non-constructivism", Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Mir TV channel. According to him, the range of anti-Russian rhetoric during the US election campaign had soared to such unprecedented levels that the Kremlin staff started joking that Putin seemed to be participating in the US presidential election.

Read also
Kremlin dismisses as ‘ludicrous’ new media reports on Putin’s influence on US elections

"You know, this is totally absurd. This is nonsense," the Kremlin spokesman said. "It is absurd to call him (Trump) Putin’s man only because he says he is ready to contact Putin in order to solve problems. This is an example of absolute non-constructivism, even the perfect non-constructivism," Peskov added.

According to him, the US employed all available resources during the presidential race and "didn’t shy away from spreading Russophobic sentiment." "Russophobia has been a constant companion of the US elections for the past ten years, every time we see that election campaigns gear up, they are accompanied by outbreaks of Russophobia," Peskov said. "This time, Russophobia ran the election campaign. In fact, it is not an exaggeration to say that Putin was a full party to the election campaign," the presidential spokesman noted.

In his opinion, this shows the continuing attempts to demonize Russia and "replace real talks on economic and security problems facing the US by pointing a finger at Russia." "It is far easier to distract people by stirring up all this hype and presenting Putin and Russia as the ultimate evil," Peskov said.

Read also
Putin backs Trump’s intention to mend ties with Russia

He also said that "Trump is a person not connected with the traditional political elites of the United States. "We know that from the very start these elites have been rejecting him," the Kremlin spokesman noted adding that no one really believed that Trump would win the election. In Peskov’s opinion, the US president-elect "has far less blinkers on" and "conducts more freely" than the US political elites. Trump’s approach towards solving problems is non-typical, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"However, on the other hand, judging from his life experience and his accomplishments in business, one could say that he is a successful person. That is the basis of his being out of the box which helps him achieve success," Peskov concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Topics
Elections
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Russian defense contractor to start working on 3rd generation doomsday planes
6
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама