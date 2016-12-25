Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 25, 17:45 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK
According to the Russian diplomat, from the "moral point of view" the Obama team can be blamed for committing a "crime" as it demonstrated that "the stronger has unlimited rights to do evil"
1 pages in this article
© Sergey Sevostyanov/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, December 25. /TASS/. The Barack Obama administration’s foreign policy over the eight years of Obama’s presidency "evokes aversion of the entire world," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

Read also
Russian diplomat says restoration of Russia-US ties will be long and difficult

"I think this man [Obama] and his team - naturally, speaking about the man we mean the team which has proved to be bad for all on the global arena," she said in an interview with the Sunday Evening weekly news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"I think this eight-year office served under the slogan of their exclusiveness evoked aversion of the entire world. They have failed to fulfill their obligations taken before some countries, they have failed to fulfill what they were commissioned to, including by the American people on the global arena," Zakharova said.

According to the Russian diplomat, from the "moral point of view" the Obama team can be blamed for committing a "crime" as it demonstrated that "the stronger has unlimited rights to do evil." "This is what this administration will leave in history," she added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Barack Obama Maria Zakharova
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
World leaders react to Tu-154 plane crash off Sochi coast
3
Putin declares December 26 day of national mourning for Tu-154 crash victims
4
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
5
Russian military aircraft en route to Syria disappears from radars after takeoff
6
Russia opens criminal investigation into crash of Tu-154 plane
7
Ukrainians bringing flowers to Russian embassy in memory of those killed in Tu-154 crash
TOP STORIES
Реклама