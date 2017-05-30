Diplomat comments on Trump’s son-in-law contacts with Russian ambassador to US

Moscow concerned over no breakthrough in US administration’s relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 30, 11:41
PSKOV, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow does not unveil details about the working contacts of its ambassadors, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.
When commenting on media reports concerning alleged contacts between Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, Ryabkov said that "we do not unveil any details about the working contacts of our diplomats." "It would be a violation of the rules of diplomatic activities which we are determined to stick to," he added.
The Washington Post earlier reported that in late 2016, Kushner had discussed with the Russian ambassador the possibility of setting up a secret communications channel between Trump’s transition team and Moscow. A number of congressmen, including Adam Schiff, member of the House Intelligence Committee, asked Kushner for explanations. Kushner's lawyer Jamie Gorelick said that he was ready to testify before Congress about his meetings with Russian officials.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump said that he had "total confidence" in his son-in-law.