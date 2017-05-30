Back to Main page
Diplomat comments on Trump’s son-in-law contacts with Russian ambassador to US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 11:24 UTC+3

The Washington Post earlier reported that Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had discussed with the Russian ambassador the possibility of setting up a secret communications channel

Jared Kushner

Jared Kushner

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

PSKOV, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow does not unveil details about the working contacts of its ambassadors, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also
Russian ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak

Kremlin blasts US media’s ‘fake news’ that Russia’s envoy to Washington is rumored ‘spy’

When commenting on media reports concerning alleged contacts between Russian Ambassador to the US Sergei Kislyak and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, Ryabkov said that "we do not unveil any details about the working contacts of our diplomats." "It would be a violation of the rules of diplomatic activities which we are determined to stick to," he added.

The Washington Post earlier reported that in late 2016, Kushner had discussed with the Russian ambassador the possibility of setting up a secret communications channel between Trump’s transition team and Moscow. A number of congressmen, including Adam Schiff, member of the House Intelligence Committee, asked Kushner for explanations. Kushner's lawyer Jamie Gorelick said that he was ready to testify before Congress about his meetings with Russian officials.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said that he had "total confidence" in his son-in-law.

Read also

Diplomat blasts CNN’s media blitz against Russia's US envoy

Lavrov: US confirms Russian ambassador routinely wiretapped

Top diplomat slams allegations involving Russian ambassador to US as 'witch-hunt'

Kremlin agrees with Trump’s comments about ‘witch-hunt’ over contacts with Russian envoy

Kremlin baffled by 'emotions' surrounding alleged contacts between Moscow and Washington

