Kremlin not surprised by media reports on eavesdropping on Russian ambassador to US

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not surprised by media reports about eavesdropping on telephone conversations of Russian Ambassador in Washington Sergey Kislyak by the FBI, this situation is a source of dissatisfaction, Russian Presidential Spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Wednesday.

He noted that the issue at hand is media reports, not some official information. "However, we are aware of US media reports, which found confirmation that only the ambassador but also some heads of state - of Germany, France and other European countries - were eavesdropped on actively, I do not know how things stand now," the Kremlin spokesman stressed. "Therefore, this can hardly be considered a piece of news, and this is hardly the piece of news that gives rise to satisfaction on our part."

The NBC TV network reported on Tuesday that the FBI eavesdropped on telephone calls between President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Russian Ambassador in Washington, Sergey Kislyak, in December 2016, but "found nothing improper." According to a source interviewed by the TV channel, US intelligence agencies "merely listened in as part of routine eavesdropping on Kislyak."