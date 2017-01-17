Putin: Those who ordered fake report on Russia’s Trump dossier 'worse than prostitutes'

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Those who ordered a fake report on Russia’s alleged compromising material on US President-elect Donald Trump "are worse than prostitutes," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Prostitution is a serious ugly social phenomenon as young women engage in this also because they cannot provide a worthy life for themselves otherwise and this is largely the guilt of societies and the state. But people who order fakes like this [on the allegedly available compromising material on Trump], which are currently being spread against the US President-elect, are fabricating and using them in the political struggle. They are worse than prostitutes," the Russian leader said after talks with Moldovan President Igor Dodon.

As Putin said, "They [who ordered such information] have no moral restraints whatsoever."

"Incidentally, Russia constantly deals with such people, with our opponents," the Russian president said.

As the head of the Russian state stressed, "The fact that such methods are used against the US President-elect is, of course, a unique case as this has never been before. This speaks about a considerable level of degradation of the political elites in the West, including in the United States."

The Russian leader rejected the reports being spread in the US about Trump’s alleged contacts with prostitutes in Moscow.

"Trump came and upon arrival he immediately set off to meet with Moscow prostitutes," Putin citied an example from the alleged compromising material on the US President-elect.

"First of all, he is a grown-up man and, secondly, he is a person who has dealt with organizing beauty pageants for many years and has communicated with the world’s most beautiful women. You know, I can imagine with difficulty such a thing that he [Trump] immediately headed off for the hotel to meet with our girls of reduced social responsibility," Putin said.

As the Russian leader said, "I doubt that Trump fell for that."