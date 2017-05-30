Back to Main page
Senior envoy says Moscow disappointed that Lavrov’s White House visit ‘raised a fuss’

May 30, 18:20 UTC+3 PSKOV

"It is ridiculous that such normal things like Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak’s work are showcased as something resembling Tom Clancy’s novels," a diplomat says

PSKOV, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow is disappointed that the talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US President Donald Trump in the White House have kicked up a fuss, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters today.

"It is ridiculous that such normal things like Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak’s work are showcased as something resembling Tom Clancy’s novels," he pointed out. "We also cannot accept the allegation that when Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was visiting the Oval Office something wrong happened. This is part of a normal high-level interaction." "What disappoints us is that anything related to Russia turns into grounds for such a fuss in the US," Ryabkov added.

He also focused on the unacceptability of the use of "Russia and relations with Russia as a weapon against the current US administration."

