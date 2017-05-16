Back to Main page
Kremlin slams media reports about Trump sharing secret information with Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 16, 14:33 UTC+3

Earlier, the Washington Post said Trump might have shared classified information about the IS with Russian diplomats during Lavrov's visit to Washington

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

SOCHI, May 16. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed as "utter nonsense" media rumors US President Donald Trump had shared some classified information about the sources of information about the situation in Syria with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"This is not a theme for us. It’s nonsense," Peskov told the media.

"We do not want to have anything to do with this nonsense. This is utter nonsense. It is not something to either confirm or deny," Peskov said.

Earlier, the Washington Post said Trump might have shared with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and ambassador in Washington Sergey Kislyak some absolutely classified information about the terrorist group Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) during talks in the White House last week.

Persons
Donald Trump Sergey Lavrov Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
