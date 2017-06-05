Back to Main page
Trump’s magnetism helped him win US election, Kremlin spokesman says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 05, 14:49 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman has commented on Putin’s "the man is overdoing it" about Trump

© AP Photo/Alex Brandon

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Donald Trump’s exceptional magnetism received a response from the voters and helped him to win the presidential rush, press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said in a comment on Vladimir Putin’s "the man is overdoing it" about Trump.

Putin suggests US 'take a chill pill' to get over 'Trump and Russia hysteria'

"It was absolutely clear from the context he was speaking about the election campaign, that, naturally, like anywhere in the world, our media were rather active, they broadcasted Trump’s speeches, fragments of his talks with the supporters and so on," the press secretary said. "What the president meant is that back then Trump’s magnetism, of course, was different from that of other candidates, and the election results show the US voters preferred that energy."

At a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum the Russian president spoke about the West. "The problem is not here. The problem is inside US politics. That’s where it lies," he said. "The Trump team turned out more effective in that election campaign. I sometimes stopped to think: ‘Well, the man is overdoing it!’ In the end it turned out he was right. He managed to find his way towards the groups of the population, the groups of voters he put his stake on." As for the rival candidate’s team, Putin said, it misjudged the situation only to refuse to recognize its own mistake.

Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man

Putin and Trump to meet in Hamburg in July

Putin says Trump should not be judged for pulling out of Paris climate agreement

Trump tried to lift anti-Russian sanctions shortly after taking office — media

Kremlin suspects Trump played 'Russia threat' card to make NATO allies cough up 'dues'

Trump yet to determine his stance on anti-Russian sanctions

