Trump’s magnetism helped him win US election, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Donald Trump’s exceptional magnetism received a response from the voters and helped him to win the presidential rush, press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said in a comment on Vladimir Putin’s "the man is overdoing it" about Trump.

"It was absolutely clear from the context he was speaking about the election campaign, that, naturally, like anywhere in the world, our media were rather active, they broadcasted Trump’s speeches, fragments of his talks with the supporters and so on," the press secretary said. "What the president meant is that back then Trump’s magnetism, of course, was different from that of other candidates, and the election results show the US voters preferred that energy."

At a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum the Russian president spoke about the West. "The problem is not here. The problem is inside US politics. That’s where it lies," he said. "The Trump team turned out more effective in that election campaign. I sometimes stopped to think: ‘Well, the man is overdoing it!’ In the end it turned out he was right. He managed to find his way towards the groups of the population, the groups of voters he put his stake on." As for the rival candidate’s team, Putin said, it misjudged the situation only to refuse to recognize its own mistake.