Trump’s magnetism helped him win US election, Kremlin spokesman says

Trump’s magnetism helped him win US election, Kremlin spokesman saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 14:49
Number of questions for Putin’s Q&A session already exceeds 100,000Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 14:34
Kremlin says information on chemical provocations in Syria helped avoid some incidentsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 14:28
FIFA closely monitors Qatar’s preparations for 2022 World CupSport June 05, 14:19
Russia hopes Qatar affair will not affect struggle against terrorismRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 13:30
Lavrov blasts claims that de-escalation zones are blueprint for Syria’s breakupRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 13:20
Press review: Moscow’s aid to Manila in crushing IS and Russia’s road to digital economyPress Review June 05, 13:00
Lavrov believes NATO buildup destabilizes EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 05, 12:40
Killer of nine who gunned down guests claimed he wanted to ‘scare them’Society & Culture June 05, 12:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Donald Trump’s exceptional magnetism received a response from the voters and helped him to win the presidential rush, press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said in a comment on Vladimir Putin’s "the man is overdoing it" about Trump.
"It was absolutely clear from the context he was speaking about the election campaign, that, naturally, like anywhere in the world, our media were rather active, they broadcasted Trump’s speeches, fragments of his talks with the supporters and so on," the press secretary said. "What the president meant is that back then Trump’s magnetism, of course, was different from that of other candidates, and the election results show the US voters preferred that energy."
At a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum the Russian president spoke about the West. "The problem is not here. The problem is inside US politics. That’s where it lies," he said. "The Trump team turned out more effective in that election campaign. I sometimes stopped to think: ‘Well, the man is overdoing it!’ In the end it turned out he was right. He managed to find his way towards the groups of the population, the groups of voters he put his stake on." As for the rival candidate’s team, Putin said, it misjudged the situation only to refuse to recognize its own mistake.