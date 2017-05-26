Trump yet undetermined on Russian sanctions — White House

Most Americans view Russia as unfriendly country — surveySociety & Culture May 26, 7:35
WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS /. US president Donald Trump is yet to determine his stance on sanctions, previously imposed on Russia by the United States in Europe, said National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, who accompanies Trump on his first foreign visit.
"I think the president is looking at it. Right now, we don’t have a position," the US official said.
Cohn said relations with Russia will be discussed at the upcoming G7 summit in Italy’s Taormina, adding that the matter of anti-Russian sanctions was also raised during the NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday.
"The discussion on sanctions and Russia came up at NATO tonight. It was a pretty broad discussion with a lot of the NATO talking about Russian sanctions," he said.