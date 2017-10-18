Weapons based on new physical principles tested at Kapustin Yar range — chief

Iraqi president calls for dialogue with KurdsWorld October 18, 8:20
Clashes between police, protestors over in downtown KievWorld October 18, 5:38
No plans to turn Kapustin Yar testing range into space center — chiefScience & Space October 18, 4:14
US court turns down Russia tycoon Deripaska’s libel suit against APWorld October 18, 4:13
Russian Defense Ministry tests new missile for Iskander short-range systemMilitary & Defense October 18, 1:18
Moscow court prolongs house arrest for director Serebrennikov to Jan 19, 2018World October 18, 1:11
Rusisan tennis star Sharapova comments on her performance in VTB Kremlin CupSport October 17, 19:29
Russia blacklists almost 400 football fansSport October 17, 18:48
Window for dialogue with Ukraine still open — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 18:40
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Weapons and military equipment based new physical principles of destruction are being tested at the Kapustin Yar testing range in South Russia’s Astrakhan Region, its chief Maj. Gen. Oleg Kislov has said.
"The testing range ensures research to create and test weapons and military equipment based on new physical principles," he said.
The "new physical principles" is a notional term coined to emphasize that the destructive factors of a weapon are based on processes and phenomena that have not been used for military purposes before.
Earlier, Russian Defense Minister, Army Gen. Sergei Shoigu earlier said research is being carried out for the purpose.
Adviser to the First Deputy CEO of Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET) Vladimir Mikheyev told TASS that the unmanned variants of the sixth-generation combat plane can be armed with electromagnetic (microwave) guns.
According to Kislov, tests of early missile attack warning and air defense systems are currently under way at the Kapustin Yar testing range, along with works to design a new silo-based ballistic missile.