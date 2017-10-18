Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Weapons based on new physical principles tested at Kapustin Yar range — chief

Military & Defense
October 18, 7:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The "new physical principles" is a term coined to emphasize that the destructive factors of a weapon are based on processes and phenomena that have not been used for military purposes before

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Weapons and military equipment based new physical principles of destruction are being tested at the Kapustin Yar testing range in South Russia’s Astrakhan Region, its chief Maj. Gen. Oleg Kislov has said.

"The testing range ensures research to create and test weapons and military equipment based on new physical principles," he said.

The "new physical principles" is a notional term coined to emphasize that the destructive factors of a weapon are based on processes and phenomena that have not been used for military purposes before.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister, Army Gen. Sergei Shoigu earlier said research is being carried out for the purpose.

Adviser to the First Deputy CEO of Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET) Vladimir Mikheyev told TASS that the unmanned variants of the sixth-generation combat plane can be armed with electromagnetic (microwave) guns.

According to Kislov, tests of early missile attack warning and air defense systems are currently under way at the Kapustin Yar testing range, along with works to design a new silo-based ballistic missile.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Russia’s advanced icebreaker Ilya Muromets begins state trials in Baltic Sea
10
Russian Space Forces facilities
13
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian expert has misgivings about Amber Room discovery near Dresden
2
Clashes between police, protestors over in downtown Kiev
3
Rusisan tennis star Sharapova comments on her performance in VTB Kremlin Cup
4
Russian Defense Ministry tests new missile for Iskander short-range system
5
US to respond to Russia’s alleged violation of Open Skies Treaty — official
6
Syrian troops storm terrorist-held districts of Deir ez-Zor
7
US starts development of advanced prompt global strike systems - Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама