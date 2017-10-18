Weapons based on new physical principles tested at Kapustin Yar range — chief

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Weapons and military equipment based new physical principles of destruction are being tested at the Kapustin Yar testing range in South Russia’s Astrakhan Region, its chief Maj. Gen. Oleg Kislov has said.

"The testing range ensures research to create and test weapons and military equipment based on new physical principles," he said.

The "new physical principles" is a notional term coined to emphasize that the destructive factors of a weapon are based on processes and phenomena that have not been used for military purposes before.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister, Army Gen. Sergei Shoigu earlier said research is being carried out for the purpose.

Adviser to the First Deputy CEO of Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET) Vladimir Mikheyev told TASS that the unmanned variants of the sixth-generation combat plane can be armed with electromagnetic (microwave) guns.

According to Kislov, tests of early missile attack warning and air defense systems are currently under way at the Kapustin Yar testing range, along with works to design a new silo-based ballistic missile.