More news

Russia’s Pacific Fleet to take part in two major international drills in coming months

Military & Defense
June 01, 8:39 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The drills include a bilateral Russian-Chinese naval exercise, Sea Cooperation-2018, the Russian-Indian Indra Navy-2018 exercise

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

VLADIVOSTOK, June 1. /TASS/. Forces of Russia’s Pacific Fleet will take part in two major international exercises during the six-month summer training period, fleet spoksman Capt. 2nd Rank Nikolai Voskresensky said.

Read also

Russian Navy to hold over 500 military drills in 2018

The summer training period began on Friday and will last until November 30.

"The sailors will take part in a bilateral Russian-Chinese naval exercise, Sea Cooperation-2018, in the Russian-Indian Indra Navy-2018 exercise and in the international stage of the Seaborne Assault professional competition within the framework of the ARMY-2018 games to be held in China," he said.

During the past winter training period, the Pacific Fleet held about 10 tactical exercises and a number of other drills. A total of 60 ships and submarines, over 70 naval aviation crews and units of coastal troops and air defense took part.

