Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power

Military & Defense
May 21, 18:21 UTC+3

May 21 is observed in Russia as the Pacific Fleet Day

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1005391.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1005391.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1005391.stepNow *12 +1}} - 13 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1005391.sliderLength-1}}
The flagship of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet, Varyag missile cruiser, entering the Golden Horn Bay in Vladivostok on Russia's Pacific coast
The flagship of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet, Varyag missile cruiser, entering the Golden Horn Bay in Vladivostok on Russia's Pacific coast
The flagship of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet, Varyag missile cruiser, entering the Golden Horn Bay in Vladivostok on Russia's Pacific coast
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Bystryi destroyer
Bystryi destroyer
Bystryi destroyer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Diesel electric submarine Ust-Kamchatsk
Diesel electric submarine Ust-Kamchatsk
Diesel electric submarine Ust-Kamchatsk
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Seaborne troops landing from the Project 1171 landing ship Nikolai Vilkov
Seaborne troops landing from the Project 1171 landing ship Nikolai Vilkov
Seaborne troops landing from the Project 1171 landing ship Nikolai Vilkov
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Sovershenny corvette
Sovershenny corvette
Sovershenny corvette
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Vladimir Monomakh nuclear-powered submarine
Vladimir Monomakh nuclear-powered submarine
Vladimir Monomakh nuclear-powered submarine
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer
Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer
Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Svyatoy Georgy Pobedonosets nuclear-powered submarine
Svyatoy Georgy Pobedonosets nuclear-powered submarine
Svyatoy Georgy Pobedonosets nuclear-powered submarine
© Vladimir Sayapin/TASS
Admiral Panteleyev destroyer
Admiral Panteleyev destroyer
Admiral Panteleyev destroyer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Ust Kamchatsk and Kuzbass submarines
Ust Kamchatsk and Kuzbass submarines
Ust Kamchatsk and Kuzbass submarines
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
BTR-80 armoured personnel carriers landing from Admiral Nevelskoy large landing ship
BTR-80 armoured personnel carriers landing from Admiral Nevelskoy large landing ship
BTR-80 armoured personnel carriers landing from Admiral Nevelskoy large landing ship
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Admiral Tributs anti-submarine destroyer
Admiral Tributs anti-submarine destroyer
Admiral Tributs anti-submarine destroyer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Landing crafts taking part in military drills conducted by marine regiments of Russia's Pacific Fleet, at Klerk firing range
Landing crafts taking part in military drills conducted by marine regiments of Russia's Pacific Fleet, at Klerk firing range
Landing crafts taking part in military drills conducted by marine regiments of Russia's Pacific Fleet, at Klerk firing range
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Editors choice
Russian President Vladimir Putin climbs into the cab of a Kamaz to spearhead a convoy of trucks over the Crimean Bridge, Kerch, May 15. The newly-built bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia was opened to automobile traffic in both directions on May 16
This week in photos: Putin opens bridge, new embassy stirs protests, kids set for Ramadan May 18, 17:35
Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer shown on their wedding day at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, July 29, 1981
All dressed up to walk down the aisle: Royal wedding gowns from Diana to Kate Middleton May 17, 18:18
Kerch Strait Bridge measuring 19 km in length links Crimea's Kerch Peninsula to mainland Russia
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic May 15, 17:41
Russia's President Vladimir Putin behind the wheel of the lead vehicle, a Kamaz truck, during a passage of construction machines on the Kerch Strait (Crimean) Bridge
Start your engines: Putin driving truck, opens newly-built Crimean Bridge May 15, 15:37
Krasnyi Krym (Red Crimea) and Krasnyi Kavkaz (Red Caucasus) light cruisers going to support Soviet landing troops in Novorossiysk, 1943
Russia's Black Sea Fleet: 235 years anniversary May 14, 19:15
US President Donald Trump is seen on screen as he delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the new US embassy in Jerusalem
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem May 14, 17:02
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1005391'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1005391'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
The flagship of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet, Varyag missile cruiser, entering the Golden Horn Bay in Vladivostok on Russia's Pacific coast
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Bystryi destroyer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Diesel electric submarine Ust-Kamchatsk
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Seaborne troops landing from the Project 1171 landing ship Nikolai Vilkov
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Sovershenny corvette
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Vladimir Monomakh nuclear-powered submarine
© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS
Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Svyatoy Georgy Pobedonosets nuclear-powered submarine
© Vladimir Sayapin/TASS
Admiral Panteleyev destroyer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Ust Kamchatsk and Kuzbass submarines
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
BTR-80 armoured personnel carriers landing from Admiral Nevelskoy large landing ship
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Admiral Tributs anti-submarine destroyer
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Landing crafts taking part in military drills conducted by marine regiments of Russia's Pacific Fleet, at Klerk firing range
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Today, the Russian Pacific Fleet celebrates its 287th anniversary.  Established in 1731 as part of the Imperial Russian Navy, the fleet was known as the Okhotsk Military Flotilla (1731-1856) and Siberian Military Flotilla (1856-1918), formed to defend Russian interests in the Russian Far East region along the Pacific coast. The Pacific Fleet's headquarters is located in Vladivostok. The fleet consists of 55 warships and 21 submarines. Russian guided missile cruiser Varyag is the flagship of Russia's Pacific fleet. 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet: 235 years anniversary
16
Moscow's Victory Day parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Pacific fleet displays its awe-inspiring sea power
2
Putin and Modi discuss strategic partnership — Lavrov
3
Sweden retains champion’s title winning 2018 Ice Hockey World Championship
4
BRICS New Development Bank may finance two Sibur projects — Finance Ministry
5
Russian-made smartphones using domestic OS to go on sale in 2019
6
Key facts about Russia’s heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov
7
US hiding thousands of terrorists in Syria from justice — diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT