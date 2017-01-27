Back to Main page
Trump's counselor Conway confirms lifting anti-Russian sanctions 'under consideration'

World
January 27, 19:47 UTC+3 WASHINGTON
Meanwhile, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that he did not know anything about Trump’s plans
©  Mark Wilson/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. Washington is considering lifting sanctions against Russia, US President Donald Trump’s Counselor Kellyanne Conway said.

"All of that is under consideration," she told Fox news when asked if removing sanctions would be discussed during the upcoming telephone conversation between the Russian and US leaders scheduled to be held on Saturday.

The Obama administration imposed sanctions against Russia on far-fetched pretexts ranging from the situation in Ukraine and the Syrian conflict to the human rights situation in Russia and the alleged cyberattacks on US targets during the recent presidential election.

Kremlin denies having information on Trump’s plans to lift anti-Russia sanctions

However, Russia has been rejecting these allegations. As for sanctions, Russia’s authorities say that they should be lifted by those who introduced them so Russia has never touched upon this issue during contacts with the US.

Donald Trump is keen to improve relations with Russia, he has once again confirmed this intention on Thursday while talking to Fox news.

Meanwhile, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that he did not know anything about Trump’s plans to lift sanctions of Russia.

When the US imposes sanctions on a country, it usually freezes assets of blacklisted individuals and companies as well as bars its own citizens from maintaining business contacts with them. Besides, individuals may also become subject to visa restrictions while companies face restrictions on making business in the US, particularly concerning funding and licenses.

