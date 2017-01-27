Back to Main page
Kremlin denies having information on Trump’s plans to lift anti-Russia sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 27, 13:29 UTC+3
On Friday, some media reported that Trump had an order ready to roll back anti-Russian sanctions
© AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Moscow does not have any information on US President Donald Trump’s plans to lift sanctions against Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We don’t know anything about that," he said adding that "as far as I understand, this information comes from anonymous sources so it is hard to say if it is true."

On Friday, some media reports cited a recording posted on social media by a senior expert of one of the US think tanks, saying that Trump had an order ready to roll back anti-Russian sanctions.

