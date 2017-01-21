Back to Main page
Russian minister hopes economic sanctions against oil companies will be lifted

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 21, 21:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Western sanctions ban exports of technology and investments in shelf oil output in Russia and financing of Russian blacklisted companies as well
MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Economic sanctions against Russian oil companies will be lifted, Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Sergei Donskoi told reporters on the sidelines of the United Russia party’s congress on Saturday.

"If we speak about sanctions, we hope, in regard to oil companies, the sanctions will be removed, especially from the point of view of finances and technology," Donskoi said. "But I think that the sanctions are not the key restricting mechanism as the price and current situation have their influence on the companies’ decision-making from the point of view of the amount of work."

The Western sanctions ban exports of technology and investments in shelf oil output in Russia and financing of Russian blacklisted companies as well.

Oil & Gas Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
