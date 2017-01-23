Former Italian PM backs immediate lifting of anti-Russian sanctions

ROME, January 23. /TASS/. Sanctions against Russia should be lifted immediately, former Italian Prime Minister and former European Commission President Romano Prodi said in an interview with the La Stampa daily.

"It seems to me that the European Union has not responded to Trump’s statements in a right way," the former Italian prime minister said. "I believe that immediate steps should be taken." First and foremost, "in this regard, sanctions against Russia should be lifted immediately," Prodi stressed. "I am absolutely sure that this should be done," he added.

"We can make sacrifices if we need to adopt a joint policy but there is no sense in it if there is no solidarity," Prodi noted.