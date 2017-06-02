Back to Main page
Putin says Trump should not be judged for pulling out of Paris climate agreement

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 16:19 UTC+3

Moscow wants to wait before ratifying the Paris climate agreement until the participating countries set out clear-cut rules, Putin noted

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. US President should not be judged for his decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said while answering questions at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"I would refrain from judging President Trump right now because it was President Obama who made the decision (on joining the Paris Agreement - TASS), so maybe the new president believes it was not well-conceived, maybe he thinks there are not enough resources," Putin said. "This situation needs to be thoroughly assessed," he added.

At the same time, the Russian president pointed out that "it was possible not to withdraw from the Paris Agreement because it is a framework document so the United States’ obligations could have been changed."

Moscow wants to wait before ratifying the Paris climate agreement until the participating countries set out clear-cut rules, Putin said.

"As far as I remember, the United States has ratified the agreement, but we (Russia) have not done it yet," Putin said. ""We have not done this since we want to wait until the rules for distributing resources are set out, along with other purely technical but essential things."

Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
