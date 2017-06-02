Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Trump says US to withdraw from Paris climate accord

World
June 02, 0:01 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

"We're getting out," Trump said

Share
1 pages in this article

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday said he will withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change, spurning pleas from U.S. allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

"We're getting out," Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden in which he decried the Paris accord's "draconian" financial and economic burdens.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Kabul terror attack aftermath
10
China's Dragon Boat festival in pictures
9
Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
2
Moscow may demand compensation from US for confiscating Russian diplomatic compounds
3
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates 80 militants trying to move to Palmyra from Raqqa
4
Putin describes Trump as a straightforward and frank man
5
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
6
French, Italian, German leaders dismiss possibility of reviewing Paris deal
7
Serbia to remain Russia’s ally — top diplomat
TOP STORIES
Реклама