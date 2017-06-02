Trump says US to withdraw from Paris climate accord

WASHINGTON, June 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday said he will withdraw the United States from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change, spurning pleas from U.S. allies and corporate leaders in an action that fulfilled a major campaign pledge.

"We're getting out," Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden in which he decried the Paris accord's "draconian" financial and economic burdens.