Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia may ratify Paris climate agreement until 2020

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 12:59 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The final decision whether to ratify the agreement or not will be taken not earlier than in January 2019, Russia's natural resources minister says

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/RYAN TONG

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Russia may ratify the Paris Agreement on climate change until 2020, though the final decision will be taken not earlier than in January 2019, Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergey Donskoy told reporters during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2017).

Read also

Putin's aide believes Paris climate agreement is incompetent without US

World leaders condemn Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate accord

Kremlin warns Paris climate deal will be in limbo if 'key participants' pull out

Putin stresses Russia’s commitment to comply with Paris climate agreements

Russia approves plan for Paris climate agreement ratification — minister

"Russia plans to ratify the Paris Agreement until 2020, although the final decision whether to ratify it or not will be taken not earlier than in January 2019, bearing in mind the effects produced by the guidelines of the agreement’s implementation. This document will be put together by the Ad Hoc Working Group on the Paris Agreement, which will include the Russian ministerial delegation," Donskoy said.

As he put it, Russia "values most the ratification of the Paris Agreement not by the US," "but by key trade partners."

"We must first consider the climate strategies of the BRICS countries, the EU, Norway, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other countries in the area of low-carbon development. The implementation of these strategies may lead to bans on the import of products in these countries due to a high level of greenhouse gas emissions during production, which, in fact, would establish ‘carbon protectionism’," the minister noted.

The Paris Agreement was adopted on December 12, 2015, in the French capital by 195 participants, that agreed to keep the average growth in global temperatures below 2°C by 2100 compared to pre-industrial levels. On April 22, 2016, 175 countries, including Russia, Germany, India, China and the US, signed this agreement at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Under this accord, the US is obliged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2025. US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he was withdrawing the US from the Paris climate accord.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Sevastopol to become shipbuilding center meeting Black Sea Fleet needs — authorities
2
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
3
Putin points to growing global role of SCO, BRICS
4
Putin emphasizes that Sweden's entry to NATO would jeopardize ties with Moscow
5
Russia and India vow to continue joint development of cutting-edge weaponry
6
South Ossetia plans to hold referendum on joining Russia — president
7
Moscow has no plans to veto UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea
TOP STORIES
Реклама