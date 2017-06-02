WRAP: World leaders condemn Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate accord

WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. Leaders worldwide condemned US President Donald Trump’s Thursday announcement that his country would withdraw from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change.

"We're getting out," Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, in which he decried the Paris Accord's "draconian" financial and economic burdens. "But we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair. And if we can, that’s great."

In his speech, Trump listed sectors of the national economy that would lose revenue and 2.7 million jobs by 2025 in total if the country remained part of the agreement. However, the study on which these assessments are based have been disputed by environmental activists.

"The Paris climate accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages the United States, to the exclusive benefit of other countries, leaving American workers, who I love, and taxpayers to absorb the cost in terms of lost jobs, lower wages, shuttered factories and vastly diminished economic production," he said.

He added that the United States would also stop its contributions to the United Nations Green Climate Fund, on which his country was shelling out a "vast fortune."

He also phoned French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK Prime Minister Theresa may and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to personally explained his decision to his key allies.

"He thanked all four leaders for holding frank, substantive discussions on this issue during his first months in office. He also reassured the leaders that America remains committed to the Transatlantic alliance and to robust efforts to protect the environment," the White House press service said in a statement.

"He noted America’s strong record in reducing emissions and leading the development of clean energy technology, and he reiterated that the United States under the Trump Administration, will be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly country on Earth," the statement reads.

The leaders of Germany, Italy and France replied that the agreement "cannot be renegotiated" in a joint statement.

"We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies," the statement reads.

Macron regrets US decision, but respects it

French President Emmanuel Macron described the decision as a mistake, but said he respects it.

"I regred this decision by the US president, but I respect it," the French leader said. "I think that he is making a mistake that would affect not only his country’s future, but also the future of the entire planet."

The French leader added that Trump’s move will not make him abandon his country’s commitments under the deal. "There can be no other plan, because we have no other planet," Macron said.

"America turned its back to the world, but France will not give up its fight against the climate change," he said.

In an English-language statement, he invited American researchers, scientists and entrepreneurs, working on climate change issues and disappointed by the US President’s decision, to leave the United States and move to his country.

"Please come to France … it is your nation," he said.

Merkel urges to make every effort for fight against climate change

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also expressed her disappointment by Trump’s move

"Chancellor Merkel disappointed with President Trump's decision. Now more than ever we will work for global climate policies that save our planet," her spokesman Steffen Seibert wrote in his Twitter account.

Five German ministers also issued a joint statement, condemning the US move as a "political mistake" that would harm the entire planet.

United Kingdom remains committed to Paris Accord

In a phone conversation with Trump, Theresa May expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the UK remained committed to the Paris Agreement, as she set out recently at the summit of the G7 group of industrialized nations, her spokesperson said in a statement.

"She said that the Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the US President "made clear that the door remains open to future US involvement in the Agreement."

Canada calls Trump’s decision ‘disheartening’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the US decision "disheartening," adding that his country remained "unwavering in our commitment to fight climate change and support clean economic growth."

"While the US decision is disheartening, we remain inspired by the growing momentum around the world to combat climate change and transition to clean growth economies. We are proud that Canada stands united with all the other parties that support the Agreement. We will continue to work with our domestic and international partners to drive progress on one of the greatest challenges we face as a world," the prime minister said in a statement.

"Canada will continue to work with the US at the state level, and with other US stakeholders, to address climate change and promote clean growth," the statement reads. "We will also continue to reach out to the U.S. federal government to discuss this matter of critical importance for all humankind, and to identify areas of shared interest for collaboration, including on emissions reductions."

Japan to continue work with other states parties to Paris Agreement

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the US withdrawal from the deal was "regrettable," but Tokyo hopes to explore ways in which it can cooperate with Washington to effectively address the climate change issues.

"Climate change requires a concerted effort by the whole of the international community. Japan believes the leadership of the developed countries to be of great importance, and the steady implementation of the Paris Agreement is critical in this regard," the statement reads. "As Japan was hoping to work with the United States within the framework of the Paris Agreement, the recent announcement by the US administration on its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is regrettable."

The Japanese Foreign Ministry added that the United States remained the world’s second largest emitter of the greenhouse gases "and yet has advanced technology stimulated by innovation as well as policy measures in the area of the environment."

"Japan will work with other Parties to the Paris Agreement for its steady and full implementation. Through such efforts, Japan will vigorously tackle this important issue of climate change," the statement reads.

Paris Agreement important even without US, Australian minister says

Australian energy minister Josh Frydenberg said he was disappointed with US decision but he believed that goals of greenhouse gas reductions of 26-28% by 2030 on 2050 levels were reasonable.

"We reiterate our full commitment to the Paris Accord," Frydenberg told the ABC. "We believe that the targets we agreed to, the 26% to 28% reduction in emissions by 2030 on 2005 levels are reasonable, are achievable," he said.

"I do believe that it is still a very meaningful agreement. You have more than 190 countries that signed on, and in record time, 146 countries have ratified. So even without the US, around 70% of the world’s emissions are covered by that agreement," the minister added.

Dutch foreign minister describes US move as "slap in the face"

Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders described the US decision to withdraw from the Paris Accord as a "big mistake" and "a slap in the face" of those involved in shaping and promoting the deal.

"This is a big mistake that will have a negative impact on citizens of the entire world, including those in the United States," he said. "This became a true slap in the face, especially for many people in New York and the United Nations, who negotiated this deal for several years in order to draft a good and working agreement."

"And I see no intention by the US to renegotiate this deal," he said. "Yes, it will be hard to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement without the United States. Hard, but not impossible."

UN Secretary General spokesman sees US withdrawal as "major disappointment"

The decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change is a major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security, said St·phane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN secretary general.

"The decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change is a major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security," Dujarric said in a statement, adding that the deal "offers a meaningful yet flexible framework for action by all countries."

"It is crucial that the United States remains a leader on environmental issues," the statement reads. "The Secretary-General looks forward to engaging with the American government and all actors in the United States and around the world to build the sustainable future on which our grandchildren depend.".