Putin's aide believes Paris climate agreement is incompetent without US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 02, 12:11 UTC+3

Russia’s plans concerning its participation in the Paris Agreement do not depend on the US decision

© AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. The Paris Climate Agreement will be incompetent without the United States, Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Belousov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

World leaders condemn Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris climate accord

"As far as I understand, it is not the final withdrawal," he said. "The US administration said they sought for a more fair solution to these issues. But anyway, I regret this decision because it is not appropriate to change a decision you made," the Kremlin aide pointed out. "It is obvious that without the United States, the Paris Agreement will be incompetent since the US is one of the major greenhouse gas emitters," Belousov said.

According to him, Russia’s plans concerning its participation in the Paris Agreement did not depend on its counterparts, even as important as the US. He added that Russia was still assessing this decision.

