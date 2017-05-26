Kremlin suspects Trump played 'Russia threat' card to make NATO allies cough up 'dues'

Ties with Russia among top priorities for Beijing — China’s top diplomatWorld May 26, 18:35
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin regards US President Donald Trump’s statements Russia is a threat to NATO in the context of the internal political situation in Washington and also attempts to persuade the allies increase contributions to the alliance’s budget, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told the media on Friday.
"As far as references to Russia as a threat that Trump made are concerned, possibly they may be regarded as an attempt to persuade the allies to stick to their obligations to contribute the appropriate sums to NATO’s budget," Ushakov said.
He stated that NATO’s activity certainly caused Russia’s concern and "there is nothing good about it (that activity)."
"But we regard this statement by Trump in the context of what is happening in Washington and the United States in general over the so-called Russian dossier," he concluded.
Ushakov recalled that during his tour of the Middle East and Europe "Trump made quite a few high-profile statements," including "harsh remarks in relation to the North Atlantic allies."
"The way I see it, these statements have arrested priority attention," Ushakov said.
"As for the political tensions over a so-called RussiaGate in Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin picked very good words to describe them last week, I believe. The habits and ways of the political elite in Washington these days certainly cause annoyance, regret and surprise," he remarked.