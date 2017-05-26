Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 12:01 UTC+3

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that "at this stage Russian-NATO relations are in the deepest crisis since the end of the Cold War"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Artiom Korotaev/TASS

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Moscow calls on NATO to halt attempts of building relations with Russia in the spirit of the confrontation era until it is too late, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Read also
People holding flags of the Donetsk People's Republic

Stoltenberg says Russia needs to stop supporting Donbass to improve relations with NATO

The ministry said "at this stage Russian-NATO relations are in the deepest crisis since the end of the Cold War." "The alliance’s drive to prove it is being in demand by whipping up a myth on "a threat from the East" stonewalls uniting efforts of states in the fight against common threats and challenges."

"The growing negative tendency is not Russia’s choice," the ministry stressed. "This is a direct result of a destructive line of the bloc, aimed at reckless achievement of military and political dominance in European and global affairs. Until it is late, there is the need to stop attempts of building relations with our country in the spirit of schemes and mechanisms of the confrontation era."

Despite current difficulties, Russia is convinced that if during the confrontation between blocs the sides managed to discuss problems "this is more possible now when Euro-Atlantic states have no ideological differences."

NATO’s deployment on eastern flank leads to arms race

NATO’s deployment on the eastern flank leads to a dangerous round of arms race, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Read also

NATO to join anti-IS coalition but unlikely to engage in combat

NATO to step up defenses, continue dialogue with Russia — chief

NATO seeks to continue and expand dialogue with Russia

Stoltenberg welcomes contacts between NATO-allied countries and Russia

Stoltenberg highlights importance of NATO-Russia contacts ‘when tensions are high’

"The measures undertaken for enhancing NATO’s eastern flank, boosting military presence and infrastructure in regions bordering Russia erode provisions of the Founding Act first of all in relation to commitments to "carry out its collective defense and other missions by ensuring the necessary interoperability, integration, and capability for reinforcement rather than by additional permanent stationing of substantial combat forces," the statement says.

The forward stationing of NATO’s equipment regardless of goals of using it means permanent military presence and the fact that a formal rotation of the personnel is carried out has no principal importance, the ministry noted.

Moscow says "the attempts of bypassing the principles of the Founding Act are dangerous and contrary to the genuine interests of NATO members." "We see in this region the alliance’s drive to legitimize military buildup near Russia’s borders, which together with military activity of some countries of the bloc change the balance of power in Europe and lead to a dangerous round of arms race," the ministry stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border
2
Russia looks for traces of extra-terrestrial life forms on ISS surface
3
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022
4
Space technologies offer glimpse at Tsar Ivan the Terrible’s rare portrait
5
Kiev seeks Moscow’s tit-for-tat move on visas, OSCE envoy says
6
Russia ensuring rights of workers at FIFA World Cup construction sites
7
Russia's military satellite delivered into orbit
TOP STORIES
Реклама