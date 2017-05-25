Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Stoltenberg says Russia needs to stop supporting Donbass to improve relations with NATO

World
May 25, 12:41 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

According to Stoltenberg, by supporting the separatists in eastern Ukraine, Russia "violates a core principle - the respect for territorial integrity of all European nations"

Share
1 pages in this article
People holding flags of the Donetsk People's Republic

People holding flags of the Donetsk People's Republic

© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS

BRUSSELS, May 25. /TASS/. In order to improve relations with NATO, Russia should stop supporting Donbass, the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an exclusive interview with TASS ahead of the NATO summit due on May 25.

"If Russia starts to respect the Ukrainian borders, not undermining by supporting, and financing, and funding, and helping those separatists, then it will be perhaps the most important signal step towards improved relationships," he said.

Read also

Stoltenberg welcomes contacts between NATO-allied countries and Russia

According to Stoltenberg, "Russia has to understand, that when they continue to use military force by supporting, helping the separatists in eastern Ukraine, they every day violate a core principle - the respect for territorial integrity of all European nations." "This is something that NATO has to make sure do not happen against any NATO-allied country," he added.

When commenting on NATO’s decision to deploy four multinational battalions to the Baltic states and Poland, Stoltenberg said that "this is not to provoke conflict, this is to prevent conflict."

In response to a question concerning the territorial integrity of Cyprus, a part of which has been occupied by Turkey, a NATO member state, since 1974, Stoltenberg said that "Northern Cyprus is not annexed by any other country in Europe." "Russia is using force to change borders, that’s exactly my point," he added.

Since the beginning of the civil war in eastern Ukraine, Russia has been repeatedly denying accusations of interfering in the conflict. Besides, Moscow has called on NATO countries to provide evidence to prove their accusations.

Crimea issue

Read also

Putin says hopes for soonest settlement of conflict in eastern Ukraine

After Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted in a coup in February 2014, mass protests began in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. On March 11, 2014, Crimea’s Supreme Council and Sevastopol City Council adopted a declaration of independence.

On March 16, 2014, a referendum on reuniting with Russia was conducted. Over 80% of voters participated in the plebiscite, most of them supporting the idea (96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in the city of Sevastopol).

On March 18, the treaty on Crimea’s reunification with Russia was signed by President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Federal Assembly (parliament) approved the document on March 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia moves Iskander missile systems for drills to Tajikistan for first time
2
Putin receives message clarifying intentions of new South Korean president
3
Russia starts state trials of upgraded ‘Night Hunter’ helicopter
4
Press review: Kiev’s Russian rail cut and Montenegrin opposition’s Russian Crimea stance
5
Ukraine’s Savchenko says wants to run for president in 2019
6
NATO secretary general says 2011 bombardment of Libya aimed at protecting civilians
7
Russia gets hundreds of orders for MC-21 new medium-haul airliner
TOP STORIES
Реклама