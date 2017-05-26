Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NATO to join anti-IS coalition but unlikely to engage in combat — chief

World
May 26, 0:23 UTC+3 BRUSSELS
Share
1 pages in this article

BRUSSELS, May 25. /TASS/. NATO will offer extended support to the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State radicals (outlawed in Russia) in Iraq and Syria, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

"We agreed that NATO will become a full member of the Global Coalition, in which all 28 Allies already take part," Stoltenberg said. "We also decided to expand our support to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS."

"Being in the coalition does not mean that NATO will engage in combat," the NATO chief said after the organization's summit in Brussels. "But it does send a strong signal of our commitment to fight global terrorism. And it will enable NATO to take part in political deliberations."

According to the NATO chief, the organization will help in training civilian and military specialists in Iraq. The alliance will continue missions by AWACS surveillance planes to help improve airspace management for the coalition, but was not planning to engage in any kind of operations on the territory of Syria.

Until recently, NATO as an organization has not been a formal member of the coalition, but rendered various support to its partners. The alliance carries out regular surveillance flights along the Syrian-Turkish border without crossing into the Syrian airspace. In addition, NATO has been training Iraqi army officers.

A high-ranking NATO source earlier said that the decision to join the coaltition will be of both symbolic and practical significance for NATO, giving the organization access to decision-making meetings of the coalition members.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat chides UK foreign secretary for cancelling Moscow visit
2
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
3
Russia, China sign memorandum on cooperation in Antarctica
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Diplomat blasts CNN’s media blitz against Russia's US envoy
6
Russian air defense weaponry sparks interest at Minsk military show
7
Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flight
TOP STORIES
Реклама