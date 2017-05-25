NATO seeks to continue and expand dialogue with Russia

OPEC and non-OPEC countries to develop cooperation outside Vienna agreementBusiness & Economy May 25, 19:44
Russia squared-off with Western media blitz to smear World Cup preparationsSport May 25, 19:35
NATO seeks to continue and expand dialogue with RussiaWorld May 25, 19:01
WADA offers pole vaulter Isinbayeva post of ambassador for clean sports in Russia — sourceSport May 25, 18:57
Lavrov keeps close eye on situation with jailed Russian pilot in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 25, 18:51
Belkomur rail project brings new opportunities to Russia’s Arctic regionsBusiness & Economy May 25, 18:46
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022Military & Defense May 25, 17:41
OPEC extends agreement on oil production cutBusiness & Economy May 25, 17:16
Russia, China sign memorandum on cooperation in AntarcticaBusiness & Economy May 25, 17:15
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BRUSSELS, May 25. /TASS/. NATO believes it is necessary to continue and widen dialogue with Russia, a high-ranking NATO official said, responding to a question by a TASS correspondent in Brussels, where a NATO summit kicked off on Thursday.
"It is absolutely necessary that Russia and NATO maintain contacts. This is an acknowledged fact," the source said. "However, the dialogue must be constructive and substantive. This is the kind of dialogue that is conducted at numerous sessions of the Russia-NATO Council, which we intend to continue," the source added. He viewed as exceptionally constructive the format of briefings on NATO activity that the Alliance holds for Russian representatives, and return briefings where Russian military, for their part, inform NATO on their activity.
"We would like to try to expand cooperation in this sphere and to continue it," the source remarked.