Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NATO seeks to continue and expand dialogue with Russia

World
May 25, 19:01 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

"It is absolutely necessary that Russia and NATO maintain contacts," a high-ranking NATO official said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Read also

Stoltenberg welcomes contacts between NATO-allied countries and Russia

BRUSSELS, May 25. /TASS/. NATO believes it is necessary to continue and widen dialogue with Russia, a high-ranking NATO official said, responding to a question by a TASS correspondent in Brussels, where a NATO summit kicked off on Thursday.

"It is absolutely necessary that Russia and NATO maintain contacts. This is an acknowledged fact," the source said. "However, the dialogue must be constructive and substantive. This is the kind of dialogue that is conducted at numerous sessions of the Russia-NATO Council, which we intend to continue," the source added. He viewed as exceptionally constructive the format of briefings on NATO activity that the Alliance holds for Russian representatives, and return briefings where Russian military, for their part, inform NATO on their activity.

"We would like to try to expand cooperation in this sphere and to continue it," the source remarked.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
17
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad
5
Police say death toll in Manchester Arena explosion reaches 22
7
Speeding car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022
2
Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flight
3
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
4
Russia's military satellite delivered into orbit
5
Russia may replace India in Farzad-B gas field project — Iran’s minister
6
Russian diplomat says West continues to ‘turn a blind eye’ to chemical incidents in Syria
7
Russia squared-off with Western media blitz to smear World Cup preparations
TOP STORIES
Реклама