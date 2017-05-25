Back to Main page
NATO chief underlines importance of full implementation of Minsk agreements

World
May 25, 12:07 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

Russia has been continuously pointing to Kiev’s unwillingness to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk Agreements

© AP Photo/Matt Dunham

BRUSSELS, May 25. /TASS/. NATO underlines the importance of the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an exclusive interview with TASS ahead of the alliance summit due on May 25.

Read also

NATO secretary general says ceasefire in Donbass works only on paper

When asked if NATO countries discussed Kiev’s non-compliance with the Minsk Agreements, Stoltenberg said that "NATO allies underline the importance of the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, redraw of heavy weapons and respect for the ceasefire," he added.

The NATO secretary general noted that the alliance did not "monitor the implementation, we leave that to the OSCE and to their monitoring missions."

"We are very concerned about the fact that they are hampered, so they are not able to conduct the monitoring, we see also that one of the monitors was killed," Stoltenberg went on to say. "The big issue here is that Russia uses its military capabilities to undermine the sovereignty of another country," he added.

"We can discuss the number of violations, but there is no doubt that Russia annexed Crimea and continues to support separatists in a sovereign country," Stoltenberg pointed out.

Russia has been continuously pointing to Kiev’s unwillingness to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk Agreements. Moreover, Moscow has warned that the Ukrainian authorities could sabotage the accords.

