US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad

World
May 23, 18:41 UTC+3

Donald Trump is on his first foreign trip as president of the United States

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
© EPA/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
© EPA/SAUDI PRESS AGENCY
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
© AP Photo/Oded Balilty
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
© EPA/SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL
© AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner, Pool
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
© EPA/RONEN ZVULUN/POOL
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
© Heidi Levine, pool via AP
© EPA/GALI TIBBON/POOL
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Meet the future First Lady of the United States Melania Trump

After starting his foreign tour in Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump headed to Israel and became the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism. Trump promised during his campaign to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but has since backed off that pledge. After visiting Israel, Trump's overseas trip continues in Rome. In the ensuing days, he will meet with Pope Francis and top European Union officials and leaders of NATO member countries. See the highlights of US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad.

