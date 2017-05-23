Final charges brought against Russian ex-economy minister UlyukayevBusiness & Economy May 23, 18:59
WADA delegation to visit Moscow this week to help with membership reinstatementSport May 23, 18:48
US President Donald Trump's first trip abroadWorld May 23, 18:41
Russian scientists master stimulating neurons with infrared irradiationScience & Space May 23, 18:37
Global research team cracks bacteria transmission codes to combat drug-resistant strainsScience & Space May 23, 17:44
Ukrainian politician warns imposing TV language quotas may deepen rift in societyWorld May 23, 17:06
Russia to host 2017, 2018 FIFA Cups at highest possible level — Putin to InfantinoSport May 23, 16:32
Russian rotocraft producer and Gazprom to modify helicopters for offshore deposit projectsBusiness & Economy May 23, 16:21
Chechen human rights ombudsman slams LGBT persecution claims as hypeRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 16:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
After starting his foreign tour in Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump headed to Israel and became the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism. Trump promised during his campaign to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but has since backed off that pledge. After visiting Israel, Trump's overseas trip continues in Rome. In the ensuing days, he will meet with Pope Francis and top European Union officials and leaders of NATO member countries. See the highlights of US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad.