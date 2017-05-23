After starting his foreign tour in Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump headed to Israel and became the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall, one of the holiest sites in Judaism. Trump promised during his campaign to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but has since backed off that pledge. After visiting Israel, Trump's overseas trip continues in Rome. In the ensuing days, he will meet with Pope Francis and top European Union officials and leaders of NATO member countries. See the highlights of US President Donald Trump's first trip abroad.

