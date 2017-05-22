Back to Main page
Putin to meet with Macron in Paris on May 29

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 22, 16:00 UTC+3

The current state of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between Russia and France are expected to be discussed during the talks

© EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Paris on May 29 upon the invitation of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

It will be the first meeting between Putin and Macron who entered office on May 14. The two leaders have only spoken on the phone before

"The current state of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between Russia and France are expected to be discussed during high-level talks," the statement reads.

"Besides, there will also be an exchange of views on pressing global and regional issues, particularly on coordinating efforts to combat terrorism and resolve the Syrian and Ukrainian crises," the Kremlin press service said.

The two presidents will open an exhibition set up by Russia’s State Hermitage Museum at the Grand Trianon palace at Versailles, which is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Russian Tsar Peter the Great’s visit to France. The Kremlin press service pointed out that the visit had marked the beginning of sustainable relations between the two countries.

