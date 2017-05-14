Back to Main page
Macron inaugurated as French president

World
May 14, 14:29 UTC+3 PARIS

Macron won the election with 66% of the votes in the runoff against leader of the far right National Front party Marine Le Pen

© EPA/YOAN VALAT/POOL

PARIS, May 14. /TASS/. Chairman of the Constitutional Council of France Laurent Fabius declared Emmanuel Macron as the president of France in an inauguration ceremony at the Elysee Palace on Sunday.

"You are assuming office and becoming the eighth president of the French Republic," Fabius said.

The ceremony of inaugurating the eighth president of France began at the Elysee Palace with a meeting with outgoing President Francois Hollande who transferred his powers to the winner of the presidential elections, Emmanuel Macron.

Macron won the election with 66% of the votes in the runoff against leader of the far right National Front party Marine Le Pen.

Topics
French presidential election 2017
Countries
France
