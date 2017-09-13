Apple announces prices for new iPhones in Russia

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Price tags for new Apple iPhone models in Russia will range between almost 60,000 rubles ($1,040 at the current exchange rate) and 92,000 rubles ($1,600 at the current exchange rate), the company said on its website on Tuesday night.

Presale orders will be accepted in Russia starting from September 15, with official sales beginning on September 29.

The 256GB iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch display, will be sold at 68,990 rubles ($1,196 at the current exchange rate). iPhone 8 Plus, with a 5.5-inch display will be sold at 64,990 rubles ($1,127 at the current exchange rate) and 76,990 rubles ($1,335 at the current exchange rate) for 46GB and 256GB models, respectively.

The basic 64GB iPhone X model will be sold at 79,990 rubles ($1,387 at the current exchange rate), while the 256GB models will be available at 91,990 rubles ($1,595 at the current exchange rate).

For comparison, iPhone 8 prices in the US will begin from $699, iPhone 8 Plus - from $799, IPhone X - from $999.

Sources in Russia’s biggest retail chains told TASS that the new iPhone models are surely to sell well in Russia.

"Any new Apple gadget is in feverish demand, and this year will be no exception," a source in Svyaznoy retail chain said.

The Yula advertising portal (part of Mail.Ru Group) said that the number of ads offering second-hand iPhone 7 has spiked shortly after Apple announced the date of its latest presentation. "In the first seven days of October, a total of 2,597 advertisements offering iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were posted on Yula, up 68% than during the same period in August," a company source said.

According to a survey by Hi-Tech Mail.Ru (part of Mail.ru.Group), three thirds of respondents have no plans of buying the new iPhone. "To date, only 4% of respondents are ready to buy iPhone 8 at any price. Every fifth respondent is ready to pay 50,000-70,000 rubles (about $867-1,214 at the current exchange rate). And every sixth respondent (17%) is considering the possibility of buying the new gadget after it gets cheaper," the project’s analysts said.