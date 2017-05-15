Macron says EU needs deep reforms

Merkel says Germany, France plan to closely cooperate in critical timesWorld May 15, 21:30
PARIS, May 15. /TASS/. The European Union needs deep reforms, French President Emmanuel Macron said following his Berlin talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"We need a less bureaucratized Europe that would be able to better protect its citizens," Macron said. The French president pointed out that "without Europe, there will be no peace, prosperity and freedom." "We are ready for institutional reforms and new agreements," Macron added. He also said that there was the need to implement significant reforms not only in the European Union but also in the Eurozone.
In addition, the French president promised to be "an open, frank and constructive partner" for Germany. "We should take the path of a more democratic European Union," Macron said.