Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Macron says EU needs deep reforms

World
May 15, 21:50 UTC+3 PARIS

"We need a less bureaucratized Europe that would be able to better protect its citizens," the French president said

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, May 15. /TASS/. The European Union needs deep reforms, French President Emmanuel Macron said following his Berlin talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Read also
Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel

Merkel says Germany, France plan to closely cooperate in critical times

"We need a less bureaucratized Europe that would be able to better protect its citizens," Macron said. The French president pointed out that "without Europe, there will be no peace, prosperity and freedom." "We are ready for institutional reforms and new agreements," Macron added. He also said that there was the need to implement significant reforms not only in the European Union but also in the Eurozone.

In addition, the French president promised to be "an open, frank and constructive partner" for Germany. "We should take the path of a more democratic European Union," Macron said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
France
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Argentina's Los Glaciares National Park celebrates 80th anniversary
10
France's first lady Brigitte Macron
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Foreign Ministry: Georgia continues provocations undermining normalization efforts
2
Putin, Xi Jinping meet in friendly atmosphere — Russian minister
3
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
4
First armored army in west Russia receives modernized T-72B3 tanks
5
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
6
Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess piece
7
Russian military to perform observation flight over UK
TOP STORIES
Реклама