Merkel says Germany, France plan to closely cooperate in critical times

World
May 15, 21:30 UTC+3 BERLIN

The German chancellor added that the two countries would draw up a road map for boosting cooperation between the EU member states

Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel

Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel

© EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

BERLIN, May 15. /TASS/. Germany and France plan to closely cooperate while the European Union is going through critical times, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. She added that the two countries would draw up a road map for boosting cooperation between the EU member states.

Macron inaugurated as French president

According to the German chancellor, the goal is not only to overcome the consequences of Brexit but also to ensure the EU’s resilience in the face of external risks.

"Today, we exchanged views and agreed to cooperate closely," Merkel said. "We understand the importance of German-French relations and I recognize my personal responsibility for decision-making while the EU is at a critical moment in its history."

The German chancellor added that at the meeting with Macron, an agreement had been made to draw up a medium-term development road map for the European Union. "It will include projects that are not going to emerge overnight, but we share a belief that we should not only tackle Brexit but also think of the ways to strengthen the remaining EU countries and the eurozone," Merkel said.

Merkel ready to change EU treaties to strengthen union

The EU treaties could be changed provided it benefits the union, Merkel said after the talks with Macron.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

Merkel says EU is 'in critical condition'

"We have discussed this issue," Merkel said. "From Germany’s standpoint, the treaties could be changed if it is necessary for strengthening the Eurozone."

"But first, we should figure out what we plan to do and after that we could make changes, if necessary. In any case, I will be ready to do that," the German chancellor added. In her opinion, the European Union cannot stand still in a time when "the entire world is changing." "When we figure out what needs to be done, why and what for, then Germany will be ready," Merkel concluded.

Persons
Angela Merkel
