Putin and Macron stress importance of Normandy format cooperation

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in their first telephone conversation discussed the importance of further Normandy format cooperation, the Kremlin’s press-service said.
"It has been agreed to work jointly along crucial international and regional tracks, including the struggle against terrorism. The importance was emphasized of further Normandy format interaction for settling Ukraine’s internal crisis on the basis of the Minsk Accords," the report runs.
The two leaders discussed "opportunities for future personal contacts," the Kremlin press-service added.
Putin congratulated Emmanuel Macron upon taking office as France’ new president and forming a new Cabinet. "Mutual readiness was expressed to develop traditional friendly Russian-French relations in politics, trade, the economy, culture and humanitarian and other spheres," the Kremlin said.
On May 8, Putin sent a message of greeting to Macron upon his presidential election victory. He confirmed the preparedness for "joint constructive work on topical issues on the bilateral, regional and global agenda and expressed the certainty that it would meet the fundamental interests of the people of Russia and France."