Putin congratulates Macron on winning French presidential election

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on winning the French Presidential election, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.
"The citizens of France have entrusted you with the authority to lead the country in a time difficult for Europe and the entire global community," the Russian president said. "The growing threats of terrorism and militant extremism have been triggering regional conflicts and destabilizing whole regions. Under these circumstances, it is important to overcome mutual mistrust and join efforts to ensure global stability and security," Putin added.
The Russian leader "confirmed his readiness for meaningful cooperation to solve pressing issues on the bilateral, regional and global agenda, pointing out that it was in the core interest of the Russian and French peoples," the Kremlin statement reads.
Putin also wished Macron good health and success in his activities as president.
Founder of the En Marche! (On the Move) movement, former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron won the second round of the French presidential election receiving 66.06% of the vote, the country’s interior ministry said on Monday after 100% of ballots had been counted. A total of 20.7 million voters supported Macron.